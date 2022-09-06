  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue September 06 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Lifts go in for East Linton's new station

Lifts go in for East Linton's new station

3 hours Bam Nuttall has installed lift shafts as part of the new £15m East Linton station development in East Lothian for Network Rail

Lift shafts in place
Lift shafts in place

Using a 500-tonne crane, the lift-towers were positioned beside the East Coast Mainline across two nightshifts.

Trains have not stopped at East Linton for more then half a century but it is now getting a new service, with a two-platform station on the East Coast Mainline and 128 car parking spaces. The station will be fully accessible with the lifts and a new footbridge connecting both platforms with access for pedestrians and cyclists. The station footbridge will be installed in October.

Network Rail project manager Lisa McKenna said: “The team did a fantastic job installing the lift shafts.  Once complete, the new lifts and station footbridge will help deliver easy local access to East Coast Mainline services. Work will now continue on the wider station development, with the station footbridge due to be installed next month.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »