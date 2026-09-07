Lighthouse sounds alarm over workers in crisis

Lighthouse has made 65% more food deliveries. As construction workers struggle, funders have seen their own economic pressures.

The charity has supported construction workers for 70 years. This year, as the industry enters a quarter that is traditionally challenging, it is seeking further funding of £200,000. Donations can be made here.

The charity has seen a surge in families reaching out for financial, emotional and physical wellbeing support, with enquiries up 51%. Food deliveries are up 65% and the charity has funded over 7000 counselling sessions, providing immediate support to those who are struggling.

The need for support from construction workers comes as the industry itself—which has traditionally funded Lighthouse's work—is under pressure from a tough economy and unpredictable external factors that impact both companies and individuals alike. The charity estimates that they need an additional £200,000 to ensure their impactful services are maintained.

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity said, “The demand for all areas of support continues to grow. Our 24/7 helpline and 1:1 online chat service provides a beacon of hope for those who have nowhere else to turn and so far, we have been able to respond to this unprecedented demand.

"Every day our team are hearing first hand about the incredible pressures people are under; workers who are unable to cover the cost of even basic necessities, travel costs and people who are trying to cope with caring for sick children and relatives.

"Our workforce is battling against relentless cost increases in materials, housing, fuel, food, and energy costs, all whilst working long hours, often away from home and in challenging environments.”

In the first seven months of this year the Lighthouse Charity supported over 6000 families and delivered over 8000 meals.

“These food shops aren’t just for people unable to work through illness or injury,” Bolton added, “We’re receiving calls from people who are in full-time work but still can’t afford to feed their family, as well as paying for increased fuel, housing and energy costs.

"We’re also having to step in and fill the gap that’s being left by statutory rights and provisions to help people get through the week, our workforce simply can’t absorb the additional costs and they need immediate help.

It’s a perfect storm and we need to act now. We need the support of the industry to ensure that we can continue to deliver our vital services.

"To achieve that we need to raise £200,000 by Christmas and we’re urging our industry leaders to join together in a unified force to support our community. This is an urgent appeal from the heart for donations that will help us deliver a life changing and life saving difference to someone today.”

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