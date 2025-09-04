Lonsdale founder joins SES board

Michael Hoodless

Michael Hoodless brings more than 40 years of experience in the built environment and engineering sectors. He is best known for founding Michael J Lonsdale in 1986, which grew to become one of the UK’s largest mechanical & electrical contractors before collapsing into administration two years ago.

Hoodless will support SES’s senior leadership team in areas including governance, strategic growth, and complex project delivery, helping to shape the company’s direction as it expands into new markets and technologies.

SES managing director Rob Clifford said: “Michael’s experience and strategic insight will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our position in the market. He has built and led one of our industry’s most influential MEP companies and his perspective will help us sharpen our focus on operational excellence and long-term value creation.”

Michael Hoodless said: “SES has a strong reputation for innovation and integrity within engineering, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success. I’m pleased to have the opportunity to bring my decades of expertise to the business and help shape its strategic direction as it builds on the momentum created over the past few years.”

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