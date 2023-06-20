Lovell recruits northwest MD

Paul Challinor

Paul Challinor joins Lovell from house-builder Stewart Milne where he was also regional managing director for the northwest after joining as the business’ finance director in 2015. Before that, he worked for Morris Homes, MyTravel and Thomas Cook.

David Ward, Lovell managing director for the north, said: “Paul has driven success and created a strong team mentality in his previous roles – something that is vital for this position in such a fast-moving and expanding region. We have many significant partnership projects set to come forward, as well as ongoing developments in major cities such as Manchester, so Paul’s passion for delivering high standards and regional growth will be invaluable.”

Paul Challinor said: “The northwest is a highly competitive region for construction and house-building with positive economic forecasts. Lovell is uniquely positioned as an established house-builder and delivery partner for major joint venture projects, with the in-house knowledge and experience to take advantage of any opportunities that present themselves across the region. From straightforward house-building developments to complex regeneration schemes that require our more specialist knowledge, taking the helm of this growing region was a fantastic opportunity that I was excited to accept.”

He added: “My vision for the region is to be very active on new land, contracting, and partnership opportunities by building on long term existing relationships while forming new relationships across the northwest.”

