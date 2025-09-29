Lovell selected for £1bn Druids Heath regeneration

Artist's impression [all photos © Birmingham City Council]

The £1bn scheme will deliver a community of around 3,500 new homes, supported by new infrastructure and transport links, as well as a revitalised commercial and community spaces.

New housing will replace 1960s council housing in an area six miles south of the city centre. It is described as the only large municipal estate in Birmingham that has had no major regeneration investment since it was built

The city council is committed to building around 1,800 affordable homes as part of the scheme, representing 51% of homes on the development.

An outline planning application was submitted in March 2025 and details how 400 homes will be built as affordable homes, which the council aims to deliver for social rent. The remaining affordable homes will be delivered through a partnership agreement with a developer and registered providers.

The outline planning application also contains proposals for the development of homes for sale, and homes to be designed for people later in life. It also includes proposals for a new community and sports facilities, a vibrant high street which would serve as the central hub of the community

The council and Lovell have now begun work on a partnership agreement, which is expected to be signed in spring 2026. This will set out the obligations between the developer and the council to deliver the regeneration.

Birmingham city councillor Nicky Brennan, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, said: “I am delighted to announce that the council has selected Lovell as the preferred developer for the regeneration of Druids Heath. "This is a landmark moment for the residents of Druids Heath and for Birmingham. It brings us another step closer to delivering on the plan to regenerate the area that we have spent two years working with the community to develop.

“The regeneration will not only deliver thousands of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, we are also committed to ensuring that more than half of them will be affordable – helping to meet the urgent housing needs of our residents.”

Lovell regional managing director Stuart Penn said: “Lovell has been part of Birmingham’s story for more than 30 years, and our commitment to this city runs deep. Druids Heath represents the next chapter in that journey. And this is about more than bricks and mortar: it’s about creating opportunity, improving lives, and working in genuine partnership with Birmingham City Council and the community – leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.”

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