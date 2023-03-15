L&Q breaks ground at Greenwich Peninsula for more housing

Important people posed for a photograph to mark the start of work on site

L&Q is putting up seven buildings up to 30 storeys high on two adjacent plots at Greenwich Peninsula, delivering 476 new apartments.

The first residents should be moving in by 2026, with completion of the whole scheme in 2027.

The scheme, part of the wider Greenwich Peninsula masterplan, will also deliver 3,000 sqm of play space, amenity space and streetscape improvements on what is currently a brownfield site.

The scheme will be built out by L&Q, through its in-house construction team. L&Q has had affordable housing at Greenwich Peninsula for more than a decade but this will be its first in-house build plot in the area.

Across the whole borough of Greenwich, L&Q already has nearly 6,000 properties, with several estates and developments. L&Q will soon break ground at Plumstead College in the borough, delivering close to 300 new homes and a new school for the London South East Colleges’ Greenwich campus.

L&Q sales director Vicky Savage said: “We are very proud of our development pipeline and our in-house construction team and we are continuing to deliver the same high quality affordable homes, despite the sector challenges and downturns.

“Building new homes is a core part of our social mission, and these 476 new homes re-emphasise our commitment to tackling the housing crisis. Our focus is on building beautiful places and safe homes across our pipeline nationwide and we are very excited to bring that to the Peninsula.”

