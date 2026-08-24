Luceco appoints Müller as CEO

Dr Thorsten Müller, incoming CEO of Luceco

Müller was divisional chief executive, safety at Halma, Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at ABB, Osram and Bosch.

Giles Brand, chair of Luceco, said: "We are thrilled that Thorsten will be joining Luceco as Chief Executive Officer. Thorsten has a proven track record of delivering growth and innovation at industry leading technology companies serving the lighting, electrification and energy management segments. He brings all the necessary skills and experience to drive the continued execution of our strategy."

Müller commented: "I am truly excited to be joining Luceco as Chief Executive. Luceco is a business of real quality, and I am grateful for the opportunity to build on the strong foundations that the Luceco team have built."

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