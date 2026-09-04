Mace reuses steel for West End project

30 Duke Street St James’s: Courtesy of GPE, photograph by Ed Hill

The 68,000 sq ft project, combining the former French Railways House and 48-50 Jermyn Street, used structural steel sourced from reclaimed material, including from elsewhere in GPE's portfolio. This saved 744t of embodied carbon. The new workplace will itself be fully electric, futher decarbonising its operations.

Other circular construction innovations were used on the project, including the use of Hydro CIRCAL 100R aluminium, marking the first UK commercial development to utilise the material, alongside ORAÉ glass manufactured from 100% recycled content. Portland stone, marble, raised access flooring and the historic French Railways House mosaic were all retained and reused as part of the completed development.

Ged Simmonds, managing director for commercial, Mace Construct, said, "30 Duke Street St James's shows what's possible when sustainability ambitions are embedded from the very beginning of a project. Working in close partnership with GPE and our supply chain, we've delivered a building that not only provides exceptional workspace in one of London's most prestigious locations, but also demonstrates how circular construction can be delivered at scale.

"As the UK's largest steel reuse commercial office project, it provides a practical example of how the industry can significantly reduce embodied carbon while creating high-quality, future-ready workplaces."

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