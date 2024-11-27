Machine control for Develon dozers

Doosan dozer retrofitted with machine control

Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and Develon, formerly Doosan Construction Equipment, have released a new aftermarket 3D machine control kit for the Develon DD100 and DD130 dozers.

With the addition of the Leica MC1 3D machine control system, these dozers can now be programmed to enhance operator accuracy and productivity. The Leica iCON iGD3 3D system integrates with Develon’s hydraulic controls, allowing operators to execute precise grading and earthmoving tasks with minimal rework.

The Leica MC1 3D machine control system simplifies grading by providing real-time GNSS-based data and feedback. The system is displayed on the Leica MCP80 control panel, offering navigation that allows operators to visualise the design and reference models from the cab.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Leica Geosystems to bring the latest 3D machine control technology to our dozer lineup," said Stephane Dieu, product manager for Develon in Europe. "This innovative solution boosts efficiency and operational excellence for our customers, enabling them to tackle more complex projects with confidence."

Neil Williams, president of the machine control division at Leica Geosystems, added: “This collaboration offers unparalleled precision and sustainability for construction professionals. Our shared vision of innovation and efficiency in earthmoving is transforming job sites into more productive, safe and sustainable environments."

