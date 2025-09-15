Management buyout for Belfast architects

Left to right are Daragh Coleman, Andrew Murray, Maria McKeown, Jim Mulholland and Michael Edwards

The previous majority shareholders of Todd Architects, Peter Minnis and Paul Crowe, are stepping back from day-to-day operations and will act as consultants to the business.

The business is now owned by directors Andrew Murray, Daragh Coleman and Jim Mulholland (who led a partial management buyout in 2019) along with new equity shareholders Michael Edwards (finance director) and Maria McKeown (director).

Todd Architects has 90+ staff across its Belfast, Dublin, London, and Manchester studios and turns over around £8m a year. Its projects in Northern Ireland include Titanic Belfast (lead consultant), Belfast Stories (design partner) and Omagh Hospital. The practice also has a presence in England with projects at London Luton Airport and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Managing director Daragh Coleman said: “This is a milestone moment for Todd. As we approach our 50th year, we’re building on a strong legacy with a leadership model designed for the future. The inclusion of Michael and Maria reflects the scale and complexity of the projects we now deliver, and our commitment to commercial and operational excellence.”

Finance director Michael Edwards, one of the new equity partners, added: “Our inclusion in the shareholder group reflects the evolving nature of architectural practice. We’re here to ensure Todd is equipped for long-term growth; commercially, operationally and strategically, with strong outcomes for both clients and teams.”

On stepping away, Peter Minnis said: “We’re proud of what Todd Architects has achieved since 1976 when it was founded by the late Barrie Todd. This transition has been carefully planned, and I am confident the business is in very capable hands. The next generation is ready.”

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