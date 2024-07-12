Management promotions at Caddick Developments

(left to right) Alistair Smith, David Baker-Brook, Helen Gardner and Tom Park

Alistair Smith has been promoted to director of Caddick Developments, focusing on delivering and strengthening its industrial and logistics pipeline.

Tom Park and Ryan Lewis have been promoted to associate development director and associate director, respectively. Tom Park will concentrate on Caddick’s existing industrial and logistics portfolio with a focus on expanding the pipeline across the northwest and midlands regions. Ryan Lewis will lead the expanding project management and technical leadership functions across the portfolio. Both men are based at Caddick’s Manchester office and their new leadership roles underscore the increasing importance of the region within the business, the company said.

David Baker-Brook has also been promoted to associate director, leading on the promotion of new and existing sites across residential, commercial and mixed-use schemes. He is based in Birmingham, where Caddick’s construction arm has recently opened a new office.

In addition, group legal director Helen Gardner has joined the newly formed operations board of Caddick Developments, in addition to her group level role.

Caddick Developments managing director Myles Hartley said: “It’s been another really strong year for the developments team at Caddick, having achieved approval for the final phase of our mixed-use SOYO scheme in Leeds, as well as reaching practical completion on a number of key industrial and logistics schemes, including phase one of Farington Park in Lancashire and Leeds Valley Park. More recently, the team have been applauded by Leeds City Council councillors for our transformative South Village, Leeds proposals.

“These milestones would not be possible without the hard work of these individuals, as well as the support of the wider team, so it’s fantastic to see them recognised for the roles they have played in our journey to date.”

