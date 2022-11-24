Manchester hire firm updates backhoe fleet

One of H&C's new 3CX Pro backhoes

Supplied by dealer Gunn JCB, the new models will be put to work with local authorities and on long-term hire contracts throughout the northwest.

The top of the range 3CX Pro features EcoRoad, JCB’s new 6-speed Autoshift transmission, which it claims reduces fuel consumption by up to 15% and travel times between sites by up to 25%.

H&C Plant Hire director Lee Barlow said: “We buy JCB 3CX backhoe loaders because they are the best backhoe loaders available. It’s as simple as that. They’re powerful, versatile and perfect for the jobs we need them for.

“As a hire company we like that you can drive to the job and back and you don’t have to pay for haulage. The machines are used on local authority projects, and they can do anything. Our operators are very happy and find the new 3CX Pro machines more powerful than ever.”

H&C Plant Hire is part of the Westgate Group and operates from Bredbury near Stockport and Levenshulme in Manchester.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk