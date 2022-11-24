  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu November 24 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Manchester hire firm updates backhoe fleet

Manchester hire firm updates backhoe fleet

14 hours Manchester-based H&C Plant Hire has refreshed its fleet with 20 new JCB 3CX Pro backhoe loaders.

One of H&C's new 3CX Pro backhoes
One of H&C's new 3CX Pro backhoes

Supplied by dealer Gunn JCB, the new models will be put to work with local authorities and on long-term hire contracts throughout the northwest.

The top of the range 3CX Pro features EcoRoad, JCB’s new 6-speed Autoshift transmission, which it claims  reduces fuel consumption by up to 15% and travel times between sites by up to 25%.

H&C Plant Hire director Lee Barlow said: “We buy JCB 3CX backhoe loaders because they are the best backhoe loaders available. It’s as simple as that. They’re powerful, versatile and perfect for the jobs we need them for.

“As a hire company we like that you can drive to the job and back and you don’t have to pay for haulage. The machines are used on local authority projects, and they can do anything. Our operators are very happy and find the new 3CX Pro machines more powerful than ever.”

H&C Plant Hire is part of the Westgate Group and operates from Bredbury near Stockport and Levenshulme in Manchester.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »