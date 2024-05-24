Manchester mill conversion begins

CGI of how Talbot Mill will look

Talbot Mill, built in the 1850s on Castlefield’s Ellesmere Street, is being redeveloped and a 10-storey apartment block is being built alongside.

The £38m scheme will create 190 apartments for rent.

Main contractor CR Construction is heading up the work, with the first homes expected to be ready by spring 2026.

It is Capital & Centric’s eighth construction project; it is also restoring Neptune Mill in Manchester’s Piccadilly East into five floors of creative workspaces.

John Moffat, joint managing director at Capital & Centric, said: “Talbot is steeped in history, it spearheaded the rapid transformation of that part of the city and stands as a reminder of Manchester’s industrial past. We’re now on with the meticulous restoration and repurposing of the mill, keeping as many of the original features as we can. When done, people will be calling an important piece of the city’s heritage their home – with all the historical charm, but a modern, design edge.”

He added: “We’ve diversified what we do, bringing our approach to creating flagship new neighbourhoods to towns and cities in UK. But it’s always a pleasure to get back to where it all started for Capital & Centric, repurposing stunning historic buildings into something really special. The re-birth of Talbot will build on what we’ve done at Crusader and Kampus in the city, delivering a genuine community with lush outdoor spaces to boot.”

