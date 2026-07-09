Manchester PBSA tops out

Michael Chisholm and Salome Joanno of Alumno with Philip Johnson of GMI

Due for final completion in time for the 2027 academic year, the Moss Lane East site will offer accommodation close to both the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University.

The scheme combines a new nine-storey building with the refurbishment of an adjacent listed Georgian villa. The building’s design incorporates brick and metal cladding to complement the surrounding area.

David Campbell, managing director of Alumno, said: “Reaching the topping out stage is an important milestone for everyone involved in this project and a testament to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of the team on site. We are proud to see the scheme taking shape, given the significant market challenges and to be delivering a development that will make a positive contribution to the local area.

"Through a considered approach to design and planning, the project will provide much-needed, high-quality student accommodation for Manchester, including a proportion of rooms at affordable rents. As with every Alumno development, we have worked closely and sensitively with local stakeholders and the community throughout the process to ensure the scheme complements and enhances this vibrant neighbourhood, creating a place that will benefit both students and the wider community for years to come.”

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