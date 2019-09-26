Market day for £650m Edmonton waste-to-energy plant

The event is being held to update interested contractors and suppliers on latest procurement plans for the North London Heat & Power Project.

It follows two previous such events, the most recent being in June 2019.

NLWA is planning to build an energy recovery incinerator with associated buildings and works to replace the existing plant at the Edmonton EcoPark, which is expected to reach the end of its 50-year operational life in 2025.

The market information event is for the EcoPark South Works which comprises: the construction of a resource recovery facility incorporating a reuse and recycling centre and associated works; construction of a building to be known as EcoPark House comprising offices and a visitor centre; and works to the existing utilities, laying and installation of new utilities and services, including 11kV ring main ducting and cabling.

The contract notice is expected to be published on 16th October 2019.

The 9th October market information day will be held in central London and broadcast simultaneously online. Interested contractors or suppliers can register at http://northlondonheatandpower.london/market-information-day-application-form

Market engagement days for the energy recovery facility will be held at a later date. Further information is available at www.northlondonheatandpower.london/suppliers.

