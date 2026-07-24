Marlborough picked for first Medway road project

Works on the A2 High Street and Mierscourt Road, Rainham junction improvement scheme are due to begin during the summer holidays and will include a range of junction improvement works, including carriageway planing and resurfacing, drainage and ducting, new kerbing, footway and paving improvements, street furniture, traffic signs and street lighting works.

Alongside the delivery of the scheme, Marlborough will support the local economy by maximising the use of Kent-based employees within its core delivery teams and engaging Kent-based suppliers to deliver key materials and services where possible.

Marlborough will also deliver targeted engagement with a Kent-based school following completion of the initial works, giving students an insight into the scheme, how it was delivered and the challenges faced by the project team. The business will provide an employability workshop to support young people with CV development, careers guidance and practical advice on entering the construction sector.

The scheme is valued at approximately £375,000 and is expected to start from mid-July.

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