Marley launches low-carbon roof tiles

Heidelberg currently captures around 400,000 tones a year of carbon emissions from its plant in Brevik, Norway. These captured emissions are 'banked' and then made available in a fully traceable way through its supply chain. With carbon capture in the concrete supply chain in its infancy, this system allows customers who want a low carbon material to access it without the transport costs and emissions associated with shipping it across the North Sea.

Marley has taken advantage of the concept for its Edgemere 2.0 concrete interlocking tiles, which have a low Global Warming Potential1, a Green Guide A+ rating and BES 6001 Excellent certification.

Stuart Nicholson, managing director at Marley, added: “Edgemere 2.0 is a significant step forward for Marley and the roofing industry. By introducing the UK’s first concrete roof tile to use carbon capture technology we are supporting the industry’s transition to lower carbon construction.”

Heidelberg Materials is also building a carbon capture facility at its Padeswood cement works in north Wales. This project builds on the success of Brevik and is designed to capture almost all (around 95 per cent) of the carbon emissions from the existing cement works – around 800,000 tonnes a year. It is expected to be operational and producing evoZero cement in 2029.

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