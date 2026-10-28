Mayo adds to Wolff luffer order

Gary Mayo and Wolff's Dave Holder shake on the deal

The order comprises three Wolff 166 B, two Wolff 235 B, two Wolff 275 B and one Wolff 355 B. Once all units have been delivered, Mayo's fleet will comprise 19 Wolff tower cranes, all equipped with luffing jibs.

Two of the newly purchased Wolff 166 B cranes are already operating at the Phoenix Iron Works development in Ancoats, Manchester. Together with a third Wolff 166 B from Mayo's existing fleet, they are supporting construction of the £87.5m mixed-use development. With a maximum lifting capacity of 12t and a jib length of up to 55m, the compact Wolff 166 B is targets urban construction sites where cranes have to work together in confined spaces.

The other models in the order cover a broad range of lifting requirements. Developed with concrete frame contractors in mind, the Wolff 235 B offers a maximum lifting capacity of 16t and stands out for its high operating speeds, reaching up to 130m/min with its 60-kW hoist winch. The Wolff 275 B can lift loads of up to 24t, while the Wolff 355 B, the largest model in the order, offers a maximum lifting capacity of 28t, or 4t at a 60m radius, aiming to meet the needs of high-rise construction projects.

All cranes can be installed on the proven standard Wolff TV20/UV20 2x2-metre tower system, aiding their integrations into into Mayo’s existing crane fleet. Service and maintenance support is provided by Wolffkran Ltd., based in Sheffield.

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