MBO at Swindon M&E contractor

Roberts & Prowse has more than 120 employees at its headquarters in Swindon and offices in Aylesbury and Caerphilly

Roberts & Prowse, founded more than 50 years ago, has been acquired by Andy Uzzell who has been part of the firm’s leadership team since 2018, most recently as operations director.

The business has more than 120 employees at its headquarters in Swindon and offices in Aylesbury and Caerphilly.

Roberts & Prowse provides mechanical and electrical contracting services, as well as facilities management, reactive and pre-planned M&E maintenance, heating and plumbing services, gas safety services, plant installations, process system pipework services, and HVAC installations. It also undertakes nuclear-grade structural steel fabrication works.

Uzzell has acquired Roberts & Prowse through a new holding company, Mason & England Holdings Limited. The buyout forms part of a broader succession plan that has enabled the retirement of the former owners, Mick and Marilyn Glover, and ensures the continuity of the business.

Uzzell, who becomes managing director following the buyout, said: “This transaction marks an exciting new chapter for Roberts & Prowse and our dedicated team. Having worked closely with the former shareholders for many years, I’m proud to carry forward a business built on strong values and trusted relationships.”

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