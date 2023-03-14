McAleer & Rushe picked for Stroudley Walk regeneration

Artist's impression of what Stroudley Walk will look like (and below)

McAleer & Rushe will build a development of 274 apartments for housing association Poplar Harca and its commercial development partner Muse, part of the Morgan Sindall group.

RMA Architects has designed the scheme as a new neighbourhood just off Bromley Road in the East End, with a small park, part-pedestrianised street, a café alongside and other retail units.

Paul Dooley, director of development and regeneration at Poplar Harca, said: “This a huge boost to the local community. Tower Hamlets residents will benefit from the creation of more affordable homes and community facilities they can be proud of.”

McAleer & Rushe senior director Jonathan O’Neill said: “This regeneration scheme represents our fourth project working with Muse and we are delighted to work in partnership with Poplar Harca for the first time. It is important to us as a company to integrate ourselves in the communities we operate in, and we look forward to establishing a relationship with local residents and businesses to leave a lasting and positive legacy.”

The regeneration of Stroudley Walk is expected to complete in winter 2025.

