McAlpine wins Monkwearmouth Hospital extension

Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust were thwarted by local councillors in their plans to knock down Monkwearmouth Hospital and rebuild it. Instead it is getting a new three-storey building in front of the old one to provide more office and administration space.

The 3,237 sqm new building will provide a front entrance to the main outpatient facilities on the existing hospital site. In addition to the new entrance, reception area and public café, the new accommodation will include open-plan workspaces, with consultants’ offices on upper floors.

Monkwearmouth Development Ltd (MDL), a joint venture between Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures and Argon Property Development Solutions, has been awarded a contract to deliver the project.

Sir Robert McAlpine will be carrying out the construction work for MDL. It moved on site last month and is scheduled to be finished in January 2024.

MDL is working with NTW Solutions, a limited company established by the local NHS trust to provide premises that will improve facilities.

MDL has been appointed through McAlpine’s place on Pagabo’s developer led framework.

Sir Robert McAlpine Capital Ventures project director David Hosken said: “We’re looking forward to seeing the new building shape up in the months ahead. This fantastic project allows us to continue to build on our successes working alongside NHS Trusts to deliver developments with positive outcomes for the people who will use them.”

