McAvoy appointed to Everything Estates framework

Available to public sector organisations, devolved administrations and third-sector entities, Everything Estates provides an efficient route to appointing approved suppliers.

McAvoy’s appointment reflects the growing role of offsite manufacturing in helping public sector organisations respond to changing estates requirements. By designing and manufacturing buildings in a controlled factory environment before they are installed on site, offsite solutions can meet, McAvoy says, both interim and permanent needs, providing a fast, adaptable and high-quality approach.

Ciara McVeigh, head of bid management at McAvoy, said: “Our appointment to the Everything Estates framework provides public sector organisations with a compliant and efficient procurement route to access McAvoy's adaptable space solutions.

“The ability to appoint suppliers directly can significantly reduce procurement timescales and help organisations respond more quickly to capacity pressures, replace ageing facilities, and deliver new accommodation with greater certainty.

“We look forward to working with public sector partners through the framework and supporting the delivery of buildings that provide long-term value for the communities they serve.”

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