McFadden buys new Tracto Grundodrill

The company, founded in 1977 by Des McFadden with a single digger, has used trenchless technology for utilities projects, working for companies including Northern Ireland Water, Irish Water and Scottish Water, using two previous Grundodrill machines, an 18ACS and a 15XPT.

The two older and well maintained machines were traded in for the new 20ACS, and are now available from Tracto UK. The new rig combines rock and jet drilling capabilities in a single, highly automated platform designed to tackle complex ground conditions with greater efficiency, safety and productivity.

McFadden collected the new, full specification rig from Tracto's office in Bedford, and undertook comprehensive familiarisation training.

Emmett Mc Fadden, director, is now looking to deploy the new unit on a utilities project, saying “We’re very pleased with the swift conclusion of this deal. Tracto has bent over backwards to help us with part-exchange and training and the machine will be a huge bonus on site. It offers us bigger diameters, more scope and will enable us to complete tough drills faster. We are looking forward to reporting back on the success of its first drill.”

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