McGill jobs saved in pre-pack deal

McGill Facilities Management Ltd, as the company is now called, fell into administration on 25th August 2022. McGill’s fire and security division was rapidly sold to Galashiels-based SPG Fire & Security Ltd.

The former business, McGill & Co Limited, owned by brothers Stanley and David McGill, went into administration after 40 years of trading on 1st February 2019. [See our previous report here.] The assets were bought by Catalus Energy Investments, owned by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling, and the business was reborn as McGill Facilities Management Ltd.

However, a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, a number of loss-making contracts and material price inflation brought the company down again.

Joint administrators Barry Stewart and George Lafferty from accountancy firm Leonard Curtis worked with McGill directors to package the fire and security division and liaise with interested parties to effect a quick rescue.

Barry Stewart said: “The company had been struggling with regards to cashflow in particular for a period of time and despite accessing government assistance via the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme, insolvency was unavoidable and the business was marketed for sale.

“We are pleased to say this process resulted in the going concern sale of the fire and security division which will assist in maximising realisations for creditors whilst protecting a number of jobs.”

Errol Lawrie, director of McGill Facilities Management Ltd, said: “This has been a particularly difficult period for all the employees and customers and whilst it is disappointing that we were unable to save the whole business it does give me some comfort we were able to save this division and a number of local jobs.”

SPG Fire & Security managing director Simon Gillie said: “The acquisition of this well-respected division further enhances our position in the fire and security market and I am delighted to now be working with the team and continuing to look after its customers and clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk