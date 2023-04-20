McGoff builds £50m BTR scheme on old gas works

Business owner Dave McGoff (left) with his head of special projects Brendan Caloe on site in Manchester

The site, on Rochdale Road, was previously Rochdale Road Gas Works but has been derelict for some time.

In recent months McGoff Construction has conducted site investigations to prepare the land for building works. The archaeological test pits are complete and the demolition of all smaller buildings will now take place.

The Rochdale Road development is part of Manchester City Council’s Victoria North strategic regeneration framework. It will be part of the McGoff ‘Downtown’ private rented sector brand – Downtown Victoria North – with 237 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms in size. There will also duplex apartments with some of these properties having private drives, garages and storage areas.

The project is scheduled to take 145 weeks to complete.

McGoff Construction head of special projects Brendan Caloe said: “It’s great to be back building in the city centre and the plans for Downtown Victoria North are excellent, with a choice of one, two and three bedroom apartments set within a stunning development.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk