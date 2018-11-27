McLaren lands Brighton’s £120m Edward Street Quarter

CGI of the Edward Street Quarter scheme

McLaren is appointed as principal contractor for Edward Street Quarter, a mixed-use development that will deliver 170,000 sq ft of Grade A offices, alongside space for coffee shops and restaurants. The project will also include 168 new homes, comprising a mix of private and affordable units to meet local demand.

Demolition of Amex House is complete, with construction set to commence in May 2019. The project will employ over 1,000 people on site over the duration of the development and support up to 2,000 jobs when complete.

The scheme is designed by architect BuckleyGrayYeoman, with new public spaces created by landscape designer Spacehub.

First Base is developing Edward Street Quarter in partnership with Patron Capital. The joint venture secured planning consent for the development in July 2018.

First Base project director Steve Eccles said: “We are pleased to appoint McLaren, which has a demonstrable track record in delivering complex mixed-use schemes. We look forward to working with them to deliver this exciting scheme, which responds to local demand for high-quality workspace and homes.”