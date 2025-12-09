McLaren recruits divisional design director

Lucy Craig

Architect Lucy Craig has joined McLaren Construction from Mace with 20 years of experience in project design and delivery.

She was with Mace for seven years, most recently as the global design and engineering lead of its independent project management office (IPMO). Before Mace, she worked for Laing O’Rourke.

Craig has led the technical design of several major projects and programmes including 40 Leadenhall, Paddington Square and Battersea Power Station Phase 2.

Vince Lydon, managing director for construction management and specialist projects at McLaren Construction, said: “Building strong design skills and governance in house is important for complex projects and programmes delivered under a construction management model, where understanding clients’ needs is key from the outset.”

McLaren’s construction management and specialist projects division is currently building the Cardiff Arena and refurbishing the Colmore Gate office tower in Birmingham.

Lucy Craig said: “McLaren has significantly invested in technology, bringing the design and engineering practices closer together. Clients are increasingly looking for contractors with multi-disciplinary teams that can lead and advise but also be flexible to respond to complex project requirements and that’s what I will be focusing on in my new role at McLaren.”

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