McLaughlin & Harvey wins £38m Whitesands flood defences

An early illustraion of the proposals

The Whitesands area of Dumfries experiences regular flooding, damaging properties and infrastructure and inhibiting investment in the area – 205 incidents in the past 200 years, the BBC has reported. And the frequency and severity of flooding is expected to increase in line with climate change.

Because of this, Dumfries & Galloway Council has decided, after much debate about cost and design, to invest in flood protection.

McLaughlin & Harvey has been brought in initially on an early contractor involvement basis but its £38m contract also include the main works, which are expected to begin next summer.

The works involve the construction of new barriers along the raised walkway along the river Nith, with a combination of walls, glass panels and flood gates to provide flood protection.

Invasive ground investigation works were completed over the summer 2024

Consultants to the scheme include Turner & Townsend and Jacobs.

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