McLaughlin & Harvey wins Brent Cross waste station

CGI of Geron Way waste transfer station [image: McAdam Design]

Construction of Geron Way waste transfer station begins this month as part of the Brent Cross Cricklewood regeneration programme in north London.

McLaughlin & Harvey is main contractor for the new 9,000 sqm waste transfer station for the North London Waste Authority (NLWA).

Martin Keys, the contactor’s operations director, said: “McLaughlin & Harvey have been building a successful portfolio of significant construction and civil engineering across the London and South East region over recent years. Geron Way waste transfer station is another example of the capability and expertise we have in working with our clients to deliver excellent infrastructure that enhances local communities.”

Barnet councillor Alan Schneiderman, who is cabinet member for environment and climate change as well as a ward member for Cricklewood, said: “The new waste transfer station, which will manage waste and recycling for Barnet and six other north London boroughs, features modern and environmentally friendly elements such as living roofs, as well as noise and odour controls. These are not only impressive but also vital to us, and the design supports our commitment to achieving the highest sustainability standards while enhancing biodiversity.”

Works are set to include piled foundations, steel frame superstructure and external landscaping to create a building with a BREEAM ‘very good’ rating.

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