MD for Robertson Capital Projects

Gary Bushnell

Gary Bushnell is joining the Robertson Group following 10 years as chief executive of construction procurement agency Hub East Central Scotland.

As managing director of Robertson Capital Projects (RCP), Bushnell will lead project development and investment activity. He will also remain a board member of Hub East Central Scotland.

RCP works with public and private sector customers to fund, develop, deliver and manage capital projects, with a focus on regenerating estates and unlocking value from assets.

Hub East Central Scotland has its offices within Robertson’s headquarters in Stirling. With Bushnell moving to RCP, Robertson pre-construction director Brian Craig is moving in the other direction to replaced him as chief executive of Hub East Central Scotland.

Robertson Group chief executive Elliot Robertson, said: “Investment in the built environment creates multiple economic benefits and Gary will lead the team to deliver solutions for our partners which will have a positive impact on the delivery of new social green infrastructure, regeneration and housing at the same time as upgrading existing public sector estates to meet net zero requirements.”

Gary Bushnell said “Public budgets remain under extreme pressure. Our ability to support the delivery of social and community infrastructure, and provide potential investment opportunities for partners, means that we can help projects get the green light, bringing further economic wellbeing.

“Our experience extends through design, build, fund and maintain models, and delivering for customers who are reviewing their estates and developing plans for net zero. The team brings a strong understanding of how different funding solutions can be applied and how private sector finance can provide a defined route forward. I look forward to leading the team as we seek to create funding opportunities for new and existing customers.”

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