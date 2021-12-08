Merchant goes greener with gas

The first two CNG-fuelled Ivecos were delivered to MKM’s Newark branch last month

An initial order of CNG trucks will bolster the existing delivery fleets of MKM’s branches in Newark, Bishops Auckland, Warrington and Crewe. The first two CNG vehicles were delivered to MKM’s Newark branch last month. Another four are on their way.

CNG is made by compressing methane down to less than 1% of its volume, emitting less nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter as well as reducing carbon dioxide by 95% when operating on bio-CNG versus Euro VI equivalent diesel, it is said.

Most of MKM’s 240-strong lorry fleet is from Iveco. The new vehicles come fitted with an Atlas loader crane.

MKM head of transport Shane Thompson said: “Investing in sustainable HGVs has long been a priority for MKM, and as a business we’ve thought long and hard about what a mixed fleet should look like. We chose CNG not just because of its obvious benefits in terms of carbon reduction, but also because of the existing infrastructure which makes such an investment viable at scale. With nine CNG fuelling stations currently active in the UK, including one opposite our Newark branch, and more to follow in the next few years, our CNG vehicles have access to a robust fuelling network.”

