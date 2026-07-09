MGF partners with Terra Infrastructure in Europe

An octagonal excavation using MGF's modular shoring

MGF has its own well-established distribution network in the UK. Under the new deal, first formed in December 2025 but announced this week, Terra has been distributing MGF's engineered shoring solutions in Germany, with coverage extending into Poland and the Czech Republic.

The first project delivered through the partnership demonstrated the capability of the combined offering, featuring an octagonal excavation pit utilising MGF’s bespoke 305UC Tank Brace and 400 Series Struts. Supplied as part of Terra Infrastructure’s initial order, the equipment showcased the flexibility and performance of MGF’s modular shoring systems on complex excavation applications.

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