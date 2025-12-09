MHI and Worley to deliver Padeswood carbon capture project

Padeswood cement works in north Wales

Heidelberg Materials UK has signed an engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Worley, following the completion of the front-end engineering design (FEED) by the companies.

MHI is providing the carbon capture technology for the project at the Padeswood cement works, while Worley will lead the EPCM delivery and provide support to infrastructure development, technology integration and commissioning.

Heidelberg Materials and the UK government reached a final investment decision (FID) for the carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in September. The company has since been carrying out initial enabling works.

Construction of the carbon capture facility is set to move to the next phase at Padeswood before the end of the year. The facility is expected to be operational in 2029, enabling the production of evoZero carbon captured near-zero cement.

“This is the next major milestone in our plans to decarbonise cement production at our Padeswood cement works,” said Simon Willis, chief executive at Heidelberg Materials UK.

“The new facility will capture around 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ a year from our existing works and enable the production of evoZero, the world’s first carbon captured near-zero cement, on an industrial scale to help decarbonise the construction industry.”

Worley chief executive Chris Ashton said: “Our role in this project reflects our ability to enable sustainable industrial solutions and leverage our global expertise in delivery for complex energy and infrastructure projects.”

Tatsuto Nagayasu, senior vice president at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, said: “Using our Advanced KM CDR Process, this project will play a leading role in decarbonising one of the most challenging industrial sectors. Together with Worley, we look forward to delivering this landmark CCS facility that will contribute to the long-term resilience of UK industry and help fulfil the country’s net zero ambitions.”

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