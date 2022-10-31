Milestone wins £20m Botley bypass contract

Milestone Infrastructure used to be Skanska Highways until a change of ownership last year

Milestone Infrastructure, formerly Skanska Highways until its acquisition and rebranding by M Group Services last year, has signed a £20m contract to build the third and final phase of the Botley bypass, between Winchester Street and the A334.

Construction work is expected to start in summer 2023.

The 1.8km section of new road will include a new bridge over the River Hamble, a new roundabout junction with the A334 and a new access for Newhouse Farm. Archaeological, ground, and ecological site investigations are already completed. Initial vegetation clearance activities are expected to be done in February and March 2023.

Volker Fitzpatrick started construction of the first two phases of Botley bypass in January 2021 and is expected to be completed by early 2023.

Milestone has been given a two-stage contract to get it involved with the design stage with the county council’s in-house engineers.

Councillor Edward Heron, Hampshire’s executive lead member for transport and environment strategy, said: “Working, in partnership with our in-house designers, Milestone Infrastructure Limited will bring their extensive civil engineering experience to the design phase so that we can ensure the construction programme is implemented as efficiently and cost effectively as possible.”

