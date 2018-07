The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) began probing into Mitie’s affairs at the end of August 2017. It was concerned about the timeliness of a profit warning announced by the company the previous year and how financial information had been prepared and presented. [See our previous report here.]

Mitie issued a statement today declaring: “On 26 June 2018, the FCA advised the company that it was discontinuing its investigation into the company.”