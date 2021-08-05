MKM continues Scottish expansion

The acquisition of Spey Valley Timber & Builders Merchants takes MKM’s Scottish network to seventeen branches. It follows last month’s launch of a new branch in Inverness; one in Peterhead is be opened in September. MKM has also opened branches elsewhere in the UK in recent months, including Birmingham North, Barnsley and Penrith.

Spey Valley Timber & Builders Merchants is a locally owned independent business that was founded in the 1980s and supplies building materials, equipment and accessories to tradespeople throughout Aviemore and the wider Scottish Highlands.

MKM Building Supplies CEO Kate Tinsley said: “The acquisition of Spey Valley Timber & Builders Merchants marks an important step forward for our operations in Scotland. With a shared focus on customer service excellence and providing unparalleled choice, we’re delighted to welcome the branch to MKM’s growing network.”

Brian MacDonald, managing director of Spey Valley Timber & Builders Merchants, added: “We are looking forward to embarking on this exciting new chapter for our business with MKM. For us, MKM were the ideal choice. They have a well-renowned reputation for being a ‘people’ business, and I can think of no better fit for our long-serving and loyal workforce than MKM.

“Crucially, the partnership will further strengthen our offering to the region. We will be adding a kitchen and bathroom showroom to the branch, alongside offering a new range of plumbing and heating products – areas in which MKM are incredibly strong. This is fantastic news for tradespeople in the region, as it means they can get an even wider range of first-rate products, all under one roof.”

