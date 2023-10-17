Moda consults on next Birmingham tower block

Artist's impression of Moda's latest plan

The 37-storey building, within the New Garden Square masterplan in Ladywood, would have approximately 450 flats for rent.

New Garden Square is a mixed-use community of up to 1,600 homes and more than £6m of public realm that Moda is developing with Calthorpe Estates.

Consultation on the next tower has been launched ahead of a planning application being submitted to Birmingham City Council.

Moda, part of the Caddick Group, is already building 398 flats in phase one of New Garden Square. In June, it announced that it would be delivering the rest of the 11-acre site in partnership with Calthorpe Estates.

Moda development executive Saif Uddi said: “Moda has ambitious plans at New Garden Square, to deliver a ‘Moda neighbourhood’ alongside our partners at Calthorpe Estates. Our latest proposals demonstrate the scale of our ambition and the confidence we have in this location and in Birmingham.

“Our inclusive plans will regenerate a brownfield site within Ladywood offering an extensive range of benefits to the existing local community and future residents alike. As long-term custodians of the communities we operate in, Moda will deliver a best in class, build-to-rent neighbourhood that provides new homes, new employment opportunities, a public park and an array of retail and leisure facilities, all adjacent to the new Edgbaston Village metro station.”

