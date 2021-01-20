Modular housing newbie sets up Durham factory

Two CoreHaus houses were assembled in 2019 at Cathedral Gates near Durham

CoreHaus is a joint venture between Newton Aycliffe based Carlton & Co Group (parent company of Homes by Carlton) and Liverpool-based public procurement agency Fusion21.

The new company is setting up its first UK manufacturing site at a County Durham business park. CoreHaus has secured its new 20,000 sq ft unit at Jade Business Park, in Murton near Seaham.

Prototype steel frame units have been trialled. [See our previous report here.] The five-year plan is to produce 1,000 modular homes a year, with more than 100 people working across the business.

CoreHaus managing director Scott Bibby, previously a production manager at Hitachi Rail, said: “We have been really pleased with the interest and early demand shown for our innovative product. The concept was successfully piloted with Homes by Carlton at a site in County Durham [in 2019] and we are now looking to work together on other new housing developments across the region.

“We’re also talking to local authorities and housing associations. Several have already told us they love the flexible, high-quality nature of the product. It is quick to build, easy to adapt and has a low-carbon footprint.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk