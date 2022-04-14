Molson makes US acquisition

Both Molson an dits new US acquisition sell Terex crushing and screening machinery

Molson has acquired Powerscreen of California, which operates across California, Nevada and Hawaii.

Molson is now expecting to use this as a springboard for further acquisitions in the USA.

Molson is already an established supplier of Terex products in the UK but, more than this, according to Molson, the key factor in the acquisition is its technology platform, Smart Platform, developed specifically to run equipment businesses. Combining an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, an e-commerce sales module, a data analysis portal and training academy elements, Smart Platform enables equipment dealers to operate more efficiently, Molson says.

“We created this platform to run equipment dealer businesses smoothly and efficiently, allowing smaller businesses, who would not have the capital to develop their own systems, access to a tech platform that has been developed specifically for equipment businesses with all their peculiarities and variations,” said Robin Powell, group managing director of Molson Group.

He continued: “Powerscreen of California was keen to maintain its individuality and way of working, whilst benefiting from acquisition by a larger group like Molson; this is possible because of our technology platform.”

He added: “This platform gives us unique leverage to buy companies and consolidate the sector.”

Paul Campbell, director of Powerscreen of California (and owner until now), said: “For almost 40 years, my company reputation has been built on the diligence of our people and close relationships with our customers. Molson Group is a highly respected and progressive dealership and there are clear synergies between our organisations. We believe this presents us with a tremendous opportunity to build upon our strong legacy.”

Kieran Hegarty, president of Terex Materials Processing, said: “The Molson Group is already a valued Terex partner, with distribution rights for other Terex lines in Great Britain. This acquisition allows us to strengthen our relationship with this vibrant and progressive business. We are particularly excited with the benefits that this acquisition will bring, both for our customers in the states of California, Hawaii and Nevada and for our business. Synergies within the existing Molson organisation will provide the depth required to consolidate the excellent growth experienced by the Powerscreen of California in recent years and will guarantee industry leading customer support.”

