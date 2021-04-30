More regional MDs at Tilbury Douglas

John Gittins (left) and Simon Butler

John Gittins is being promoted to northern region managing director, covering Scotland, Yorkshire and the northeast. Simon Butler is promoted to central region managing director, covering the Midlands and South Wales.

Both roles will report to Craig Tatton, managing director for UK Building.

Earlier this week Tilbury Douglas (formerly Interserve Construction) announced that former Balfour Beatty head of operations Richard Boeg was joining the business as regional managing director for the southeast region.

Craig Tatton said of the internal promotions: “I am delighted to announce the promotion of John and Simon to their respective positions as managing directors for our northern and central regions. The new positions are recognition of their team’s hard work in delivering significant revenues and new business across their respective areas. I wish John and Simon the very best in their new roles.”

