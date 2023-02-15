Morgan Sindall starts another £65m rebuild on A12

The concrete A12 in Essex

Morgan Sindall will begin work on Monday 27th February for National Highways replacing the pavement of the A12 Margaretting Bypass.

The existing concrete road surface will be removed down to the foundations, and the road rebuilt with recycled material and an asphalt surface. The scheme is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

Preparation work has already begun with the installation of speed cameras, CCTV and temporary barriers by Tetra Tech.

The work forms part of a drive to replace or repair ageing concrete roads across the country.

Contractors Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and John Sisk & Son signed framework deals with National Highways last year for the big works – replacing concrete with asphalt.

At the same time, VolkerFitzpatrick, Colas, Dyer & Butler and Tarmac signed a parallel framework for concrete carriageway patching. [See our previous report here.]

The latest section of the A12 to be worked on is between the Trueloves Interchange (junction 13) and the Webbs Farms Interchange (junction 15). John Sisk is working on the eight-mile stretch of the A12 between Marks Tey (junction 25) and Stanway (junction 26), replacing concrete with asphalt.

The southbound carriageway between Spring Lane Interchange (junction 27) and Eight Ash Green (junction 26) was rebuilt in 2021. And the stretch between Colemans Interchange (junction 22) and Kelvedon (junction 24) was resurfaced in 2020.

National Highways programme delivery manager Karl Brooks said: “The A12 is one of the region's most important roads and carries 80,000 vehicles each day helping to connect London with Suffolk. It’s a vital route and, as anyone regularly travelling on the road will know, it needs to be upgraded. Our work will futureproof this important route for years to come.”

