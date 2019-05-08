Morgan Sindall tops BCLive league as total hits £6bn again

In April 2019 construction contracts worth a total of £6,156.8m were signed in the UK.

The usually monthly average logged by the Builders’ Conference is around £4bn; but in 2019 every month has seen more than £6bn of new work won. That suggests that either, contrary to all other evidence, the UK is going through a construction boom, or the Builders’ Conference intelligence network is getting better at tracking new contract awards.

The Builders’ Conference monthly BCLive league table for April 2019 shows 13 companies winning more than £100m of new work.

Top of the list is Morgan Sindall, whose 26 new contract awards in April were worth £438.5m in total. The largest of these is a £195m housing repair and maintenance contract with Waltham Forest Council.

Housing refurbishment and repair work also propelled Engie into second place on the monthly total. Engie signed 21 new contract awards in April 2019 worth a combined total of £299.6m. The largest of these is a £190m deal with Central Bedfordshire Council.

Kier’s 19 new contracts won during the month, with a combined value of £283.9m, gave it third place. These include a £200m mixed use development in Camberley for Surrey Heath Borough Council.