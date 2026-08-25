Mott MacDonald develops plan for Auckland motorways

Traffic in Auckland

Working alongside the sub-consultants, Mott MacDonald developed a strategic framework and investment roadmap for the Auckland Motorway Strategic Plan (AMSP), bringing together transport planning, modelling, operations, economics and stakeholder engagement expertise.

Working closely with New Zealand Transport Agency and key partners, the team applied a decision-led planning approach to transform complex technical evidence into a practical, long-term strategy for Auckland’s motorway network.

The AMSP provides decision makers with a suite of investment options, supporting upcoming planning for Auckland’s 30-year transport plan and guiding regional and national transport priorities. It focuses on three core outcomes: optimising the existing network, targeted increases in capacity and wider system improvements.

Auckland Mayor, Wayne Brown, said: “People and businesses want to spend less time stuck in traffic and more time getting where they need to go. This plan recognises that we can't simply keep widening motorways forever. We need to make better use of the network we've got through optimisation and investing in small, sensible projects that will make the biggest difference for Aucklanders. It's also about making sure roads, public transport, freight and the wider transport network work together to keep Auckland moving as the city grows.”

Mike O’Halloran, managing director for Mott MacDonald in New Zealand, said: “The AMSP represents a step change in how Auckland plans, prioritises and invests in the future of its motorway network. By taking a whole-of-system approach, the plan provides a clear, long-term framework to improve performance, resilience and sustainability, while making the most of existing infrastructure. We’re proud to have supported NZTA in delivering this important piece of work, helping shape how people and freight will move across the region for decades to come.”

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