Mott MacDonald to develop Moray’s hydrogen strategy

The strategy, partially funded by Highlands & Islands Executive (HIE), will also investigate opportunities for industry within Moray - including the whisky and offshore renewables industries - to develop hydrogen-based solutions for their energy needs.

The strategy is intended allow the council to assess its future energy options and demonstrate the benefits and constraints of using hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels and other renewable energy sources. Coupled with other climate change initiatives currently being undertaken by Moray Council, the strategy is designed to help Moray become a more sustainable and climate resilient region.

Kevin Burnett, Mott MacDonald’s principal account lead for the east and north of Scotland said: “We are proud to support Moray Council in developing its hydrogen strategy and helping the region become carbon neutral by 2030. We are able to offer Moray expertise drawn from across the global hydrogen and power sectors and our aim is to advance sustained economic, social and environmental wellbeing.”

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, leader of Moray Council, said: “Hydrogen is fast becoming a key energy resource in the transition to a low carbon future, and we want to make sure Moray is ready to take advantage of this. Moray is located halfway between the large-scale hydrogen projects in Inverness and Aberdeen, and as we seek to develop a just transition away from oil and gas, hydrogen could be an opportunity to create local energy, to support local jobs, and to assist in reducing fuel poverty. Mott MacDonald has been appointed to provide expert assessment and advice that will help us progress our hydrogen strategy and, along with the HIE, we are excited to start working with them to develop a hydrogen corridor along the A96.”

