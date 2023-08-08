Muir alumnus returns as CEO

Martin Smith

Martin Smith joins the family-owned company from ISG where he was director of operations for major projects.

He has previously been area director for Miller Construction, regional managing director for Robertson Group and divisional director at Interserve Construction (now Tilbury Douglas). Along the way he also picked a masters’ degree in law (LLM) and did expert witness work.

However, he began his career on graduation from the University of Strathclyde in 1994 as an engineer with Muir Group, so his appointment represents something of a homecoming.

“Having joined Muir Group at the start of my career 30 years ago, I feel very privileged to return in the capacity of CEO and look forward to engaging positively with the many talented people across the company and our supply chain, as we work together to strengthen our position in the marketplace and achieve our shared goal of future growth across the group,” Martin Smith said.

Chairman John Muir, who set up the firm in 1973, said: “Martin is a seasoned leader with a proven track record of driving organisational growth and fostering a culture of both collaboration and innovation. With his deep understanding of our industry and his exceptional ability to align strategic goals with operational excellence, we are confident that Martin will lead us into a new era of success.

John Muir

“As we embark on this new chapter, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, working as a cohesive team, to achieve even greater success and make Muir Group the industry leader we aspire to be.”

Muir Group comprises Muir Construction, Muir Homes, Muir Timber Systems, Muir Property Development and JW Muir Property Investments. It also owns Deer Park Golf & Country Club in Livingston. Across the group there are 245 employees with a turnover of £85m in 2022 and net assets of £87m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk