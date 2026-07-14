MukAway signs Blue Phoenix deal

Blue Phoenix is one of the world's largest producers of incinerator bottom ash and secondary aggregates, with 13 depots across the UK. Blue Phoenix operates globally, with a headquarters in the Netherlands, converting incinerator bottom ash into secondary aggregates used across roads, earthworks and civil engineering projects—materials that help displace the need for virgin, quarried aggregate and support the industry's shift toward circular construction.

Fraser Linaker, CEO of MukAway, said: "This is one of the biggest partnerships we've signed to date, and it says a lot about where MukAway is heading. Blue Phoenix is a genuinely global business with a serious sustainability story behind their materials, that's important to us.

"Getting that supply chain onto our platform, in front of the UK's biggest contractors, is exactly the kind of deal that proves the merchant model works at scale. This is a statement of intent from both sides and we believe the partnership has the potential to expand."

Stephen Lea, UK aggregates commercial director at Blue Phoenix, said: "What made this partnership straightforward was alignment. Blue Phoenix has spent years building a supply chain around reliable secondary aggregates, and MukAway has built the platform to get that supply chain in front of the contractors who need it.

"This deal means more of the largest construction and civils businesses in the UK can now buy directly. That's a significant step for both us and MukAway."

The agreement is expected to significantly increase transaction volume through MukAway's merchant channel over the next three years, as more Tier 1 and civils contractors gain access to Blue Phoenix's sustainable aggregate range through the platform

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk