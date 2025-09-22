Munnelly extends shares to director

Will Noble

Family owned construction contractor Munnelly Group has allocated shares in the business to a non-family member for the first time in its 43-year history.

Director Will Noble has been granted what is described as a “significant” stake in the business.

Chief executive Paul David Munnelly, who succeeded his father Phil as chief executive in May this year, said: “This achievement has been a long time in the making and is thoroughly deserved. Will has been at the heart of our growth story for nearly 25 years, and this step represents both recognition of his past achievements and confidence in the future success we will build together. It also underlines our commitment to long-term stability and continued success for our people, partners and clients.”

Will Noble joined Munnelly Group in 2001, bringing experience of working on major projects with Bovis, Lend Lease and Laing O’Rourke. Since then, he has played a central role in expanding the company’s portfolio across the UK and was appointed to the main board in 2008.

Will Noble said: “I am honoured to become the first ever non-family shareholder in Munnelly Group. This is a very special moment for me, and I am truly grateful to Paul David and the Munnelly family for the trust they have placed in me. My journey here has been both rewarding and successful, and I am excited to continue working with the board to protect what we have built and to seek new opportunities for growth.”

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