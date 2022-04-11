Muse hands Caddick Bradford office scheme

CGI of One City Park

Caddick Construction has been appointed by Muse Developments, part of Morgan Sindall Group, which is working with Bradford City Council to regenerate the city centre.

One City Park is a 56,403 sq ft office scheme on the site of the old police headquarters. It is said to be the first office scheme in Bradford city centre for more than 20 years.

Main construction works start this month and the building is expected to be finished by summer 2023.

“The significance of One City Park can’t be underestimated for Bradford and we know there’s growing demand from businesses looking to relocate or expand in the city centre,” said Muse Developments development director Simon Dew.

Caddick Construction managing director Adrian Dobson said: “This is a high-profile scheme in the heart of Bradford that will have a transformational effect on the city centre. Caddick is delighted to have been chosen as construction partner to deliver on such an important project for Muse, Bradford Council and the city as a whole.”

