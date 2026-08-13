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15 August 2026

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  3. Myers Group picks Hitachi for quarry work

Myers Group picks Hitachi for quarry work

2 days Myers Group has bought two Hitachi excavators, the first purchased for dedicated use at its Johnsons of Wellfield quarry in West Yorkshire.

Senior operations manager Ben Strickland had worked with Hitachi before and chose the ZX530LCH-7 and ZX210LC-7 based on his experience of their reliability, durability, fuel efficiency and strong aftersales support.

"We have mainly noticed a significant reduction in fuel burn," Strickland said. "Driver ergonomics have been fantastic from the feedback from the gang on the machines, and the speed and manoeuvrability have definitely improved compared to our previous excavators."

Myers Group specialises in dimensional stone extraction, primary and recycled aggregates, and landfill operations. While the company has successfully operated mixed equipment fleets throughout its history, this is the first time Hitachi machines have been introduced to the site.

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