National Pile Croppers targets pre-cast

The new PC 400 weighs 550kg and can be mounted on a 6t excavator. It is designed to remove sections of concrete at approximately 250mm per crop. Equipped with four powerful rams and blades, it has been purpose designed to penetrate past the rebar and into the centre of the pile to leave a minimum of trimming.

"Although we are very proud of the PC 400, we cannot claim that it is all our own work,” says NPC company director Lee Aston. “We’ve worked closely with some of the biggest civil engineering companies in the world to add features that makes the PC 400 a safer, more efficient and more productive solution. I also need to thank our technicians in the field as they’ve channelled feedback directly based on their real-world site experiences. It is this unique partnership that has enabled us to deliver high quality manufactured solutions with the features that are really required when cropping in the field.”

One of the first projects where the PC 400 has been used was by contractors Careys on a project for Holcim. “The PC 400 proved itself on this project. Careys reported high levels of productivity, and ease of use,” said Aston. “Being able to be used by a 6t excavator meant that cropping could be undertaken with existing equipment onsite. The cropping was undertaken in a timely and efficient manner, with the concrete and rebar being able to be recycled and reused in line with Holcim UK’s inspiring environmental goals.”

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